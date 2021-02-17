Bloody: Miriam from Night Rituals joins Blasphemous in a new free update

Team17 and The Game Kitchen teamed up with 505 Games and ArtPlay for a crossover game that sees Miriam from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night arrive at Cvstodia and seek help from The Penitent One. The new mission is part of the free “Strife and Ruin” update that will be released on February 18th for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The player’s task is to help Miriam to return to her world. To do so, he must master a series of platforming challenges and collect broken blocks to repair your main portal. There are several traps that force the player to hone his skills on precise platforms. Those who pass the test and help Miriam return to her world will be rewarded with a special reward.

Strife and Ruin also introduces the Boss Rush mode, which becomes available after the main storyline is completed. This mode takes the challenge to a new level as players compete in tournaments with bosses chosen using any save file. Each half is assigned a score based on various factors, with awards being given. Medals for the most difficult penitents.

Demake Zone has also been added, in honor of the classic 8-bit platform, providing a linear experience played in an arcade locker hidden in a secret location on Cvstodia, with redesigned graphics that incorporate the retro style. The basic mechanics will also be adapted to the classic mode as the penitent tries to collect five golden skulls and defeat a new boss to reap the rewards. To continue the old theme, The Game Kitchen has also added some new render modes that simulate the effects of old TV that can be applied throughout the standard game.

