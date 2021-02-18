How do you see it now and what to expect

Nintendo

The past six months have usually been quiet for Nintendo. Holiday flyers were great Super Mario 3D All-Star, A set of three redesigned games, and Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Disaster, A Zelda spin-off. Will the next six months be different? We’ll find out soon.

Nintendo DirectXA presentation is now available in which the Japanese gaming giant announces the games it will play on the Switch “in the first half of 2021”.

How to watch

It’s very simple: here!

If YouTube isn’t your thing, you can also check out Nintendo Direct at Nintendo Twitch and you website.

what are you expecting

Nintendo says we’ll see news of that Super Smash Bros. climax – It is possible The following sign appears Plus, maybe we’ll take a closer look at this New Pokemon Snap, Which The release is scheduled for April 30th. We can also see an old Star Wars game Republican leadership Come to switch. But it is a 50-minute show that’s longer than last July Nintendo DirectX MiniSo expect at least one exciting revelation.

We can get more DLC for Pokemon sword and shieldReleased the second of the two previously announced expansion packages Last October. And with the latest redesigned Mario releases – 3D All-Stars and the Wii U’s earlier this month Three-dimensional world – Our favorite plumber starts a new adventure. Also, there is always the possibility that we will see more Breath of the Wild 2 or Metroid Prime 4.

Promoting “something else” is probably not a game at all. Rumor mill for months Whispers house On the new 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch. No Switch lightsBut the key is heavy. (It will never be called that.)

Start times

Nintendo Direct started 2 PM PDT / 5 PM ET Wednesday 17 February. When in United kingdom-You must wait until Wednesday at 10 pm GMT. Around The AustraliansNintendo Direct takes place on Thursday, February 18th 9 AM EST.