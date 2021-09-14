Burns in Canada: Who’s Responsible?

After it was recently reported that a school body in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, has books and encyclopedias with alleged racist ideas that were burned or recycled for reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians, there is debate as to who is responsible for this action.

French magazine Kosor says the excitement is understandable. The destruction of 5,000 young books for “pedagogical reasons” would suggest the Inquisition or the National Socialists. The Canadian Autodafé program came from the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, which is responsible for 30 French-speaking schools in the southwestern Canadian province of Ontario.

Ash as fertilizer for trees

The reasoner cites an interview with the then school authorities counselor, Susie Case, which she gave to the information broker Nzwamba. Altogether, Keys said, “It appears that nearly 30,000 books have been identified by Providence Conseil scolaire as detrimental to Aboriginal youth. One tried to find a way to turn this negativity into something positive. The idea was conceived of burning books to use the ash as fertilizer for the trees that had They will be planted in school yards.”

By burning the books, Keys continues, “you reduce it to nutrient-rich ingredients.” So take the tree that was used in the work of the book, “Return it to Mother Earth, then give life to another tree.” This must then be – according to Susie Keys – “a purification of negative intentions through a flame, as by this process they are transformed into positive intentions.”

Susie Case, who describes herself as the original “custodian of knowledge” and an expert on Aboriginal Canada, responded to a mailed request from Reason asking for a phone conversation. Instead, she wrote to the magazine, “This was not my decision [die Bücher zu verbrennen]. In fact, Conseil Providence burned 30 books in June 2019.”

Nobody faces indignation

The perpetrator then turned directly to the authorities of the Catholic school and asked for an explanation as to who was responsible for burning the book. Instead of responding, the magazine received a prepared statement from the press official, which was sent to all media outlets. The message reads: “Hello, we learned this morning through an article on Radio Canada that there are doubts about the parentage of Susie Case, the trustee of knowledge, who participated in the library project? Redonnons à Mère Terre?” [Übergeben wir der Mutter Erde] a job. We are very concerned and concerned about their allegations. Conseil scolaire Providence firmly believes in Suzy Kies’ claims when she said of herself that she was a native of the Wbanakis Federation and Clan of Turtles. We were absolutely certain that Susie Case was of indigenous origin.” The statement added that the Catholic School Board believed that “their experience can guide us in reconciliation initiatives.” I regret not researching this topic in more detail. With this in mind, the Board wants The academic has rethought his approach and pauses the entire “Redonnons à Mère Terre” project for the time being.

According to Reason, this answer misses the actual topic – the book burning: “We also state that one of the two Fire Sisters is not ready to face the outrage – brought about by the CRC revelation – as each shifts responsibility for an automatic motive from them to the other. In anticipation of a reconciliation initiative Major Let’s hope you now have the kindness to worry a little about historical truth. However, looking at their answers, they seem more interested in historical revision. If not, it’s not too late to enter into the debate.” DT/KS