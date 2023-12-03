Using AI against Chinese submarines

Through the AUKUS Security Treaty, Australia, the United States and Great Britain intend to create a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered nuclear submarines under this tripartite agreement made headlines around the world in September 2021. In doing so, the US provides its ally Australia with technology previously privy only to the British.

Over the weekend, more details about what the collaboration has in store came to light. The second pillar should now represent the most developed technologies. The partners are testing a new system to better track Chinese submarines. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), submarines are usually harder to spot.

A collective step Explanation AI technology is being used in P-8A Poseidon aircraft to process information from so-called sonobuoys to develop “submarine warfare,” among other things, according to the countries’ AUKUS meeting of their respective defense ministers in the United States. capabilities”. to improve “warfare”. Floating sonobuoys will detect, collect and transmit underwater data. AI algorithms and machine learning are also used in topics such as troop protection, precision target acquisition and surveillance and reconnaissance. In total, Australia will receive 3 billion Australian dollars (1.82 billion euros) from the United States ) will receive valuable military training and equipment.Australian personnel will be trained in submarine navigation and control.70 US government officials and other personnel will be stationed in Australia over the next three years.

See also Sixth time: Ice hockey final with Canadian and American women

Non-coercive and non-aggressive Indo-Pacific

Submarines already in use and new submarines were said to be used to launch and recover underwater vehicles from torpedo tubes. Quantum technology, on the other hand, should be used to improve positioning, navigation and timing and to better cloak our own submarines. In addition, thanks to this technology, armed forces can also act in case of GPS failure.

Under the partnership, the countries aim to exchange and process maritime data, improve cyber security and launch an annual competition focused on electronic warfare technologies. In the joint statement, the partners reaffirmed their “shared commitment to strengthening security and stability and ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains a non-coercive and non-aggressive region”.

An incident in international waters

The announcement by the three countries follows an incident between an Australian and Chinese vessel last month in which Australian Navy divers suffered minor injuries. The Australian side said the HMAS Toowoomba had to interrupt its voyage after fishing nets became entangled in the propellers. Navy divers were sent into the water to free the ship’s propellers from the nets. As is customary in communications at sea, the crew communicated this through fixed channels. At the time, the ship was said to have been in international waters in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

While the divers were at work, a Chinese warship reportedly approached the “Toowoomba”. Therefore, the crew reiterated that a dive was in progress and to keep the warship away. According to the Australians, the Chinese vessel acknowledged the message, but continued to approach despite having sonar mounted on its hull, according to Australian reports.

Location is also monitored

Depending on the frequency and intensity of the noise, the underwater noise emitted by such a device can cause dizziness and hearing loss in divers, and in the worst case, injury to other organs. Fortunately, the divers were only slightly injured. “Australia expects all countries, including China, to use their armed forces in a professional and safe manner,” said Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, criticizing Chinese behavior at the time. However, there was no apology from China, instead, they denied any responsibility. The incident occurred at a time when China-Australia relations were on the rise, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visiting Beijing.

In addition to AI support in water, space will also be better monitored in the future thanks to the AUKUS agreement. It was also announced that a high-tech facility with ground-based radar would be built at Exmouth on the far north-west coast of Western Australia. This will make it easier to track objects in space. The latter is becoming increasingly important as militaries around the world focus on future satellite warfare. The United States has already spent $1.5 billion on a space fence surveillance radar network that can track objects in low Earth orbit.