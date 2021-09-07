Travel to Canada again »News

Long-distance travel specialist Boomerang Reisen is taking this opportunity to relaunch the Canada program. In addition to the round trips in a rental car and motorhome, which drive through both western and eastern Canada, a new group minibus tour with a German-speaking tour guide is also being offered through the Yukon.

Cowboys visit

On this 15-day “Ranchland & Prairies” car rental tour, vacationers discover the cowboy culture and treasures of Alberta and Saskatchewan. In addition to the picturesque mountainous regions of Jasper and Banff – the mountain panorama on the Icefields Parkway is particularly impressive – travelers can look forward to authentic cowboy experiences. From La Reata Ranch you have two days to explore the landscape on horseback.

Whale watching and kayaking tour in eastern Canada

Eastern Canada offers more than freshly caught lobsters and beautiful stretches of coast. In Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, Canada’s smallest province, travelers can discover the famous Kejimkujik National Park (the area is a special experience during Indian summer), majestic Cape Breton and the charming town of Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island by canoe. . During the 15-day rental car tour “Maritime Eastern Canada”, hiking the Cabot Trail and whale watching is also included in the program.

In a mobile home across western Canada

A vacation with a buggy promises an exciting experience for couples and families. The closeness to nature provides many opportunities for young and old to experience the wonderful landscape up close. In addition to the myriad outdoor activities, encounters with native wildlife are not neglected on the journey across Western Canada.

