Italy and Great Britain knocked out at the Ice Hockey World Championships – Ice Hockey

Italy and Great Britain have been knocked out at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland.

Helsinki / Tampere (dpa) – The Italians lost 2: 5 (1: 2, 1: 1, 0: 2) in the final and decisive group match against Kazakhstan in Helsinki, leaving Germany in Group A. In the evening, Austria beat the British 5: 3 (0: 1, 0: 1, 5: 1) to take the lead from 3: 1 to 13 minutes. Thus Britain is firmly in last place in the group.

The record was a surprise 2: 3 (0: 2, 1: 0, 1: 1) evening defeat in the second match against world champions Canada Denmark. Earlier, the Canadians lost 6-3 to Switzerland. Nevertheless, the title contender has already qualified for the quarterfinals, which the Danes can now expect.

Due to Canada’s surprise defeat, Germany had enough for Germany in the final opening round match against Switzerland on Tuesday (11.20 am / Sport1 and MagentaSport).

At Tampere, the Czech Republic beat the United States 1-0 (1-0, 0-0, 0-0) to advance to the quarterfinals. The United States need one more point in Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Norway. Finland and Sweden, who play in Group B, have already qualified for the quarterfinals.