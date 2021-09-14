Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 3.4 km west of Greensboro, Guilford County, North Carolina, USA on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:51 am local time

Status: very uncertain [?]
14. September 15:53 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 3 minutes.
Date and time: September 14, 2021 15:51:00 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Tuesday 14 September 2021 11:51 (GMT -4)
Size: Unknown
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 36.06862°N / 79.82951°W (Guilford, North Carolina, US)
Seismic opposite pole: 36.069°S / 100.17°E
Nearby places and cities:
3 km west Greensboro (pop: 285300) -> earthquake is near!
17 km southeast Summerfield (pop: 10900) -> earthquake is near!
20 km northeast high point (bang: 110300) -> earthquake is near!
23 km from ESE Kernersville (pop: 23800) -> earthquake is near!
31 km northeast of Phon Thomasville (bang: 27100) -> earthquake is near!
35 km west Burlington (pop count: 52500) -> earthquake is near!
37 km east Winston Salem (pop: 241200) -> Near earthquake!
112 km west northwest Rally (pop: 451,100) -> earthquake is near!
131 km northeast of Fun Charlotte (pop: 827100) -> earthquake is near!
399 km southwest Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!
scattered clouds 29.2°C (84 F), Humidity: 62%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) from SW
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Greensboro (0 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : I was lying on the bed and everything started shaking but it only lasted for 3 seconds
Previous earthquakes in the same area
