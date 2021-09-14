Top News

Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 3.4 km west of Greensboro, Guilford County, North Carolina, USA on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:51 am local time

September 14, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Status: very uncertain [?]

Updated: Sep 14, 2021 16:24 GMT –

Greensboro (0 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : I was lying on the bed and everything started shaking but it only lasted for 3 seconds

