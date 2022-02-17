Bulgarian MEP salutes Hitler in parliament

It’s a terrible picture. After speaking at a debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary on Wednesday, the Bulgarian MEP turned around and gave the Nazi salute.

The politician is Angel Dzhamzki. He is a member of the Eurosceptic Group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR). A video clip on Twitter shows the scandalous incident: while Dzhambazki climbs the stairs of the public hall, he takes a step and extends his right arm in front of him.

“We will never allow you to tell us what to say and what to do,” the MP from the Bulgarian Nationalist Party at MRO previously said from the podium in the public hall. Long live Bulgaria, Hungary, Urban, Fides, and Europe nation-states.

Fascist salute “unacceptable”

He also described on Twitter the European Court of Justice’s recent decision on the rule of law mechanism as “distasteful”.

On Wednesday, the European Court of Justice rejected the lawsuits brought by Poland and Hungary against the mechanism to reduce European Union funds if the rule of law is violated. The governments of Poland and Hungary have long been criticized for violating the rule of law.

European Parliament President Roberta Mitsula condemned Dzambazki’s behavior on Twitter, saying: “The fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable.” Dzhambazki insulted “everyone in Europe” out. “This gesture is part of the darkest chapter in our history and we must stay there.”

Sanctions under review

Deputy Parliament Speaker Pina Bicerno, who was leading the discussion at the time of the incident, had previously stated that the foundation would use the video recordings to check "whether or not there was a fascist salute". If this is the case, penalties will be imposed.

The European Parliament’s rules of procedure state that MEPs must refrain from “any inappropriate conduct” and “any offensive language”. Violations of these rules can lead, among other things, to a ban on participation in parliamentary activities or the cancellation of allowances.