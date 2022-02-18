Investigations in New York – US judge obliges Trump to testify

– US judge orders Trump to testify The former US president, his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr must obey a subpoena from the New York attorney general.

He must obey the subpoena of the attorney general: Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and his son, Donald Jr. Photo: Timothy Clary (AFP)

A New York judge has ordered former US President Donald Trump to testify under oath as part of a financial investigation into his real estate empire. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Thursday that Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr. must comply with subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James. James says he has collected evidence of fraudulent financial practices by Trump and his organization.

The attorney general launched a civil investigation into the Trump Organization case in 2019 into possible financial crimes. It investigated the suspicion that the family holding company artificially inflated the value of real estate when it wanted to obtain loans from banks, and in other cases underestimated it in order to save on taxes or insurance premiums.

James wants to question the former president, his eldest son, Donald Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka, as part of their investigation and has issued subpoenas. The Trumps sued the subpoenas — and are now defeated in court. However, you can appeal the decision.

Trump: The investigations are politically motivated

Trump has repeatedly denied the attorney general’s allegations and accused her of conducting politically motivated investigations against him. James is a member of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party.

Parallel to the attorney general’s investigation, the Manhattan attorney general’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump’s business conduct. In July last year, the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were indicted for tax fraud.

It was only announced on Monday that Trump’s longtime auditors had separated from the former US president as a client. Accountancy firm Mazars said the Trump Organization’s financial statements for nearly a decade “should not be relied upon any longer.” Internal investigations and “external sources” have led to this conclusion.

Agence France-Presse / Olly

