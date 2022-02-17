World

Bulgarian MEP salutes Hitler in parliament

February 17, 2022
Esmond Barker

It’s a terrible picture. After speaking at a debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary on Wednesday, the Bulgarian MEP turned around and gave the Nazi salute.

The politician is Angel Dzhamzki. He is a member of the Eurosceptic Group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR). A video clip on Twitter shows the scandalous incident: while Dzhambazki climbs the stairs of the public hall, he takes a step and extends his right arm in front of him.

