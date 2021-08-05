Brazilian President – Jair Bolsonaro targeted by the judiciary because of false news – News

After repeated attacks on the Brazilian electoral system, the country’s Supreme Court targeted President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the judge in charge, Bolsonaro’s clear goal is to disrupt, complicate or frustrate the electoral process.

Therefore, the ongoing investigations into the spread of false news were extended to the head of state.

The Supreme Court has issued an application by the Supreme Electoral Court, according to a statement issued by the court in Brasilia on Wednesday.

The electoral system in Brazil, the most populous country in Latin America with 210 million people, is entirely electronic. Via social media, among other things, Bolsonaro has raised doubts about the credibility of the electoral system since the 2018 presidential election, and most recently during demonstrations by his supporters on Sunday.

Two more investigations

Like former US President Donald Trump, he warns of potential manipulation without any evidence. Bolsonaro demands that the vote should be recorded on a hard copy, otherwise he may not recognize the outcome of the 2022 presidential election.

The president is already facing two more investigations by the Supreme Court over allegations of political influence on the federal police and suspected corruption in the vaccine deal with India. The judge mentions eleven crimes he could have committed.

Low approval rates

On Wednesday in Cerro Nogueira, Bolsonaro appointed a politician from “Centrão” – a group of small and very small parties that swap offices and jobs for support – as his chief of staff. The right-wing populist needs the support of Congress, among other things, to avoid impeachment proceedings against it. During the election campaign, he had promised to break away from the “old politics” of “take there, give here”.

Bolsonaro’s approval ratings have fallen steadily over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of July, according to a survey by the Datafolha polling institute, 51 percent of those questioned disapproved of his policy. For Bolsonaro, it was the worst result since taking office in 2019.