January 22, 2024

The central and southeastern United States is expecting a massive flood of cicadas

Esmond Barker January 22, 2024 2 min read
A few days after hatching, male cicadas begin making rattling sounds of up to 90 decibels.

Photo: EPA

Two massive groups of cicadas are expected to roam parts of the United States this spring. Their projected numbers are as impressive as the year they last appeared together.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • US scientists expect a flood of up to a trillion cicadas to hit the Midwest and southeastern United States in late spring.
  • Two populations will occur in a total of 16 US states.
  • Because of the large number of insects, noise levels could be similar to those of an airplane taking off, the New York Times writes.

US scientists expect a flood of up to a trillion cicadas to hit the Midwest and southeastern United States in late spring. Two populations called “Brood XIII” and “Brood”. USA Today cited researchers who predicted this would happen in 19 states.

Both populations therefore spend most of their lives sleeping underground. According to USA Today, the two strongest events are expected to occur from mid-May to the end of June.

90 dB loud rattling sounds

A few days after hatching, male cicadas begin making rumbling sounds of up to 90 decibels to mark their territory and attract mates. Because of the large number of insects, noise levels could be similar to those of an airplane taking off, the New York Times writes.

Scientists said that cicadas do not pose a direct danger to humans or animals. Instead, it serves as a food source for birds and is a good fertilizer after they die.

See also  The new English name - Turkey is now officially called "Turkish" - News

dpa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A TikToker cleans the dirtiest apartments in the world and goes viral

January 21, 2024 Esmond Barker
4 min read

Netanyahu is heading towards confrontation with the United States

January 20, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Naturalization has become easier in Germany

January 20, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Current National League – Kloten also wins the second derby – Langnau wins thanks to two shorthands – Sports

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – surprises first place

January 22, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

FSR 3 with frame generation in two other games using Unreal Engine

January 22, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The central and southeastern United States is expecting a massive flood of cicadas

January 22, 2024 Esmond Barker