The central and southeastern United States is expecting a massive flood of cicadas

Two massive groups of cicadas are expected to roam parts of the United States this spring. Their projected numbers are as impressive as the year they last appeared together.

US scientists expect a flood of up to a trillion cicadas to hit the Midwest and southeastern United States in late spring.

Two populations will occur in a total of 16 US states.

Because of the large number of insects, noise levels could be similar to those of an airplane taking off, the New York Times writes.

Two populations called "Brood XIII" and "Brood XIX" will occur in a total of 16 US states.

Both populations therefore spend most of their lives sleeping underground. According to USA Today, the two strongest events are expected to occur from mid-May to the end of June.

90 dB loud rattling sounds

A few days after hatching, male cicadas begin making rumbling sounds of up to 90 decibels to mark their territory and attract mates. Because of the large number of insects, noise levels could be similar to those of an airplane taking off, the New York Times writes.

Scientists said that cicadas do not pose a direct danger to humans or animals. Instead, it serves as a food source for birds and is a good fertilizer after they die.

