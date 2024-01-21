A TikToker cleans the dirtiest apartments in the world and goes viral

Video: Watson/Lucas Zollinger

176 full garbage bags. 39.5 pizza boxes were discarded. 34 cloths so dirty they were unusable and 6 worn out sponges. This is done within 56 working hours. This is the result of the latest cleaning work carried out by Finnish woman Uri Katarina. This TikToker makes a living cleaning the world's dirtiest houses and apartments – for free:

The 30-year-old has been following her strange passion since 2020. She can make a living because she has more than ten million followers on TikTok, her videos regularly go viral and collect hundreds of millions of views, and she is sponsored by cleaning product manufacturers. The Finnish woman now cleans homes all over the world – and is currently in the USA. People from the US state of Florida can currently Call her for a free cleaning.

Win-win

In one Interview with BBC The TikToker said she loves dirt and grime. They do not charge anything for the cleanings they perform, where you would have to pay five-figure sums with traditional cleaning companies. Katarina says most of her clients suffer from some form of mental illness and need help. So the whole thing is a win-win situation. And users on TikTok love it. (LZO)

