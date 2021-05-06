World

The Pentagon is concerned about the fall of an uncontrolled Chinese missile

May 6, 2021
Esmond Barker
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday (local time) that the missile is currently sinking “almost intact” and is expected to enter the atmosphere again on Saturday. Calculating the exact breakdown site is currently nearly impossible due to uncontrolled drowning.

Last Thursday, the missile launched the first module assembled from a new Chinese space station. After detaching from the component, it began to orbit the Earth in an irregular path and has slowly lost its height since then.

Publication date: May 6, 2021, 9:38 am

Last update: May 6, 2021, 10:13 am

