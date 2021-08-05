World

Greece turns into a hell of fire – the Swiss are in the thick of it

August 5, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Major fires broke out in the north of the Greek capital, Athens, on Tuesday.

    All night in Athens they were busy putting out fires.

    On Wednesday morning, he received a text message from the government warning him of the extreme heat and the danger of fire. “Everyone here has had such news,” Thoma tells Blake.

    The fire had destroyed various houses previously. Fortunately, according to previous information, no one was hurt.

The heat in Greece is more dangerous than ever. On Tuesday, a fire got out of control in the northern suburbs of Athens. Four large cities were evacuated. Thousands of people had to seek refuge in other parts of the Greek capital, and homes were set on fire. Residents left the affected areas in panic. The fire was only brought under control on Wednesday because the winds had eased a little.

“Our primary goal is to save human lives,” Greek Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoides said after a crisis meeting on state television. This seems to have worked. As it stands, no one died in the fire. More than 80 homes have become uninhabitable. It must be rebuilt at the expense of the state.

