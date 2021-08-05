World

South Tyrol and Lombardy: Flood Warning – View

August 5, 2021
Esmond Barker

Handout – Mühlwalder Bach, about 20 kilometers north of Bruneineck, burst its banks. South Tyrol struggles with flooding after heavy rain. Photo: LFV Südtirol / dpa Photo: LFV Südtirol / dpa – ATTENTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reports and only with full reference to the above credits

In southern Italy, firefighters continued to fight dangerous fires.

In South Tyrol, roads were closed due to landslides, including Brennerstaatsstrasse. In Clausen, the civil defense warned of flooding on Thursday night because the Isak River overflowed its banks. The fire department said residents should drive from underground garages and make preparations. The situation calmed down again during the day.

