South Tyrol and Lombardy: Flood Warning – View

South Tyrol struggles with flooding after heavy rain.

In southern Italy, firefighters continued to fight dangerous fires.

In South Tyrol, roads were closed due to landslides, including Brennerstaatsstrasse. In Clausen, the civil defense warned of flooding on Thursday night because the Isak River overflowed its banks. The fire department said residents should drive from underground garages and make preparations. The situation calmed down again during the day.

Brixen was also affected by the floods. According to the Civil Protection, the fire brigade has been deployed across the country with about 1,000 men and women. The second highest of the four warning levels was applied.

A person had to be rescued during the night at the convergence of Talver and Isaac north of Stirzing. The fire department announced that he was taken to hospital with hypothermia. Etsch in Unterland is also located in high water.

On Lake Garda, lumps of mud have penetrated into a hotel in Limone sul Garda. A dpa hotel employee said only dining rooms are affected, and guests can stay in their rooms. ANSA news agency reported that 100 guests were brought to safety during the night. So there were no injuries.

In Lombardy, according to Ansa, Lake Como occasionally overflowed its banks and swept through the streets of Como. The camp site in Dervio Village had to be evacuated. Around Milan, firefighters warned of the flooding of the Seveso River.