Boris Becker wanted to settle debts with an “expensive wedding ring” – a sports combination

Former tennis star Boris Becker is said to have offered his wedding ring to an insolvency official to settle his debts.

On Wednesday outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Baker’s lawyer, Jonathan Laidlaw, said at a meeting in July 2017, Baker offered the insolvency practitioner “to look around his home in Wimbledon and see what’s out there”.

Baker has been on trial there since Monday for delaying bankruptcy.

According to Laidlow, Baker offered to hand an “expensive wedding ring” to a bankruptcy official. The 54-year-old former tennis player also wanted to sell his Mallorca finca, which cost ten million euros, in order to avoid bankruptcy.

Baker was “helpful”

Insolvency manager Michael Bent interviewed the multiple Wimbledon winner in July. Bent told the court that Baker was “cooperative” during the meeting.

Bent also admitted that he neglected to get Baker to sign a questionnaire that was important to the investigation. He emphasized that this had never happened to him since he began working with the British Insolvency Service in 2007.

Attorney General Baker is charged with embezzlement of assets and failure to comply with information obligations in insolvency proceedings in his new home in Great Britain.

He faces up to seven years in prison. The three-time Wimbledon winner was declared bankrupt by a London bankruptcy court in June 2017 due to outstanding debts. At the time, his unpaid debts were estimated at up to 50 million pounds (59 million euros).

Baker rejects the allegations against him

On 24 counts, Becker is now accused of withholding several prizes in insolvency proceedings, including his first Wimbledon win in 1985. He is also said to have kept real estate, stocks, bank balances and large sums of money secret in his ex-wives’ accounts, among other things he transmitted Barbara and Lily Baker.

Baker rejects the allegations against him. The process is expected to take three weeks.

During his active sports career, Becker won 49 titles and collected prize money of more than 20 million euros. His first Wimbledon win was in 1985 when he was 17 years old. He became the youngest individual winner of the most famous tournament.





