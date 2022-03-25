World Cup 2022 – Italy Press Notes: “EVER LOW!” – football

The second World Cup qualifiers for Italy in a row!

After the embarrassing World Cup qualifying loss against North Macedonia (0-1 / goal scored in the 92nd minute), one thing is certain: Italy will have to experience the Winter World Cup in Qatar 2022 from home. .

And the local press trembling after the World Cup for the European champion!

Italian press review

Corriere della Sera: “Disaster! Italy lose to North Macedonia. The Azzurri will also miss the 2022 World Cup. Italy was not dangerous at all. It was not enough to control the game. Gigi on his knees, Verratti with his head bowed, Mancini stunned: the darkest A night in Italy. The national team did not participate in the World Cup, Italian football is at an all-time low.”

Corriere dello Sport: “Another incredible disaster: Italy is out of the World Cup again! Italy, this football is a lie.”

Gazzetta dello Sport: A disaster for Italy and Macedonia scorn in the 92nd minute: We are out of the World Cup again! The entire football system must be re-established. The European Championship was an illusion, Italian football is in a crisis of order. Bye, bye, bye EM, bye everything.”

Tuttosport: “A blue nightmare! Mancini Ko against Macedonia and out of the World Cup. Jorginho is a snail, Immobile doesn’t interfere.”

La Repubblica: “They traveled one way from Wembley – Palermo. Italy went out of the World Cup for the second year in a row: a disappointment worse than Sweden.” The Azzurri had missed the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia against the Scandinavians…

Internationally, too, Italy’s departure has raised eyebrows.

Marca (Spain): “Italian tragedy, North Macedonian epic!”

AS (Spain): North Macedonia attacks Italy! The defending European champions missed two consecutive world championships for the first time.”

The Sun (England): “Azzurri Trajedy! Italy missed the World Cup for the second time in a row. Macedonia surprised the European champions with a dream goal in extra time.”

L’Equipe (France): “Italy lost in the desert. The European champions will not participate in the World Cup in Qatar.”

Blake (Switzerland): “The last minute shock of the European champions against North Macedonia: Italy will leave and will not participate in the World Cup!”

Kronen Zeitung (Austria): The World Cup is over! Italy is making fun of itself.

Italy should only try the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the United States, Canada and Mexico…



Photo: Bongarts/Getty Images



