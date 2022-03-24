Red Bull: Bahrain’s solution is ready to work

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Red Bull has responded to the double failure in the opening match of Formula 1 in Bahrain in 2022 and found a technical solution to its problem within a few days. What exactly this solution looks like is unknown. The same applies to the exact source of the error. However, the team is confident that the update will rule out a repeat of what happened at Sacher.

At the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both retired due to technical faults in the final stages of the race. According to the team, both Red Bull RB18s had enough fuel in their tanks, but the petrol system was not able to supply the engine with the latest fuel reserves from the tank.

Red Bull continues to deny there isn’t enough gasoline to keep the car’s weight as low as possible. In any case, the safety car stage shortly before the end of the race, which allowed all drivers to drive more fuel-efficiently, goes against this thesis. While Perez retired at the start of the last lap of the race, Verstappen had already retired twice earlier, each time after a (sudden) drop in performance.

What's going on at Red Bull & Verstappen? Christian Klein on Bahrain: How Red Bull's double failure happened, why Ferrari has regained its strength and what it thinks of the new regulations.

Then Christian Horner spoke of his “worst nightmare.” For a Formula 1 team boss to see his car go down just before the finish line. He says this is a “deep disappointment” for Red Bull. All because he can’t remember the last time his team suffered such a double failure. The F1 stats say it was in 2018 also in Bahrain.

In the current case, Horner initially speculated that there was a malfunction in the fuel pump, but immediately pointed out that only detailed analysis could reveal the true source of the problem. Red Bull has not released any details yet.