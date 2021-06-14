Biden wants to work with the new government in Israel

After the Israeli parliament approved the new Israeli government in Jerusalem, US President Joe Biden congratulated Naftali Bennett and members of his cabinet. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to advance all aspects of the close and lasting relationship between our two countries,” Biden said on Sunday.
The basics in brief
- The US President stressed in his message to the new administration that it will support the security of the country.
“Israel has no better friend than the United States,” Biden said. “My government is determined to work with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and peoples throughout the region.” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a similar statement. The Pentagon declared: “The United States’ commitment to Israel’s security remains unwavering.”
A slim majority of Israeli parliament members previously voted for the eight-party coalition led by Bennett of the far-right Jamina and Ger Lapid of the Future Party. The vote would mean a temporary end to the reign of long-term conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Lapid is scheduled to replace Bennett after two years as part of the rotation agreement as prime minister.