Demi Jones talks about her second thyroid cancer surgery.

She is on the mend after the second surgery. The Love Island candidate in the UK was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Since then, she has shared her valiant battle against the disease on social media to her 1.2 million followers. Now she had to undergo another surgery in which her entire thyroid gland was removed. After the so-called thyroidectomy, she got very weak, but still keeps her fans updated.

The British woman posted a video of her in a hospital bed on her Instagram account after the treatment. “I just woke up,” she wrote. This time the agony is more severe. She slept several hours.” It was difficult for the nurses to wake her up. Then she thanked her fans for the many messages.

The 22-year-old is now doing well and has been discharged from the hospital. It was even possible to walk a short distance. “I’m in some pain, but this time I’m recovering from surgery faster,” she wrote of a video of her walking by a lake.