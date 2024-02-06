Biden makes a mistake in his speech – he says he met a dead person

Berlin/Las Vegas. During a campaign speech in Las Vegas, US President Joe Biden gets a lot of things wrong — and misses every single one.

What's up with Joe Biden on Sunday? A hint of fatigue? Or perhaps a sign of mental confusion? The latter has often been speculated in the past. After all, that's what matters The most powerful man in the world Already 81 years old.

During one Election campaign event The US president messed up a lot in Las Vegas. But not everyone notices him. So he is talking publicly about a meeting with his head of state in 2021, by which time he will already be dead almost 25 years.

Joe Biden wants to meet François Mitterrand in 2021

“I said: America is back,” Biden said of one incident G7 Summit Three years ago. “And Mitterrand from Germany, that is, from France, saw me (…),” the American president continued. Biden corrected the fact that François Mitterrand had never been the head of state of Germany for a short period of time.

The President of the United States delivers a campaign speech in Las Vegas. However, he was not true to history.

But the real faux pas doesn't seem to have been noticed: François Mitterrand Lived between 1916 and 1996 and ruled the “Grande Nation” between 1981 and 1995. In all likelihood he did not attend the G7 summit in St Ives, UK. Instead, Biden was actually referring to current French President Emmanuel Macron, whose last name also begins with “M.”

Biden's slips of the tongue offer opportunities for attack

Dem Visitors At first, it seemed as if the speaker himself noticed the mistake in the room. Faces in a video clip did not show facial expressions. Here and there only the sound of laughter is heard.

But people on social media noticed Biden's slip of the tongue. The video piece, Platform X, has previously been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

Biden is 81 years old and his age has been a constant issue on the campaign trail. Regular Slip of the tongue And Democrats' minor missteps at public events provide a lot of political offense. But former President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election with the Republicans, seems a bit confused at times.

Trump confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi

Most recently, the 77-year-old misjudged his rival Nikki Haley Obviously Democrat Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives. According to US media reports, Trump falsely claimed that Haley was in charge of security during the attack on the US capital on January 6, 2021. Haley is not holding any government office in 2021.

Anyone who wants to become a presidential candidate in the United States must first find themselves within the party Area codes Push through. Among the Republican candidates, only Trump and Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, remain. Trump clearly dominates the Republican Party. Everything now points to a new version of the election campaign between Biden and Trump, who have already competed against each other in the 2020 presidential election.

