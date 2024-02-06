February 7, 2024

Biden makes a mistake in his speech – he says he met a dead person

Jordan Lambert February 7, 2024 3 min read

Berlin/Las Vegas. During a campaign speech in Las Vegas, US President Joe Biden gets a lot of things wrong — and misses every single one.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Great Britain: Politicians around the world ship Charles III. Best wishes

February 6, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

After cancer diagnosis: King Charles receives congratulations

February 6, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ Gives Up Weekly Gains As US Jobs Data Boosts Greenback – 02/02/2024

February 6, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Final duties as a member of the royal family: Prince Harry has returned to Great Britain

February 7, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

DFB test vs France: Fuller – new national coach ahead of trip to the USA

February 7, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

A giant exoplanet leaves its tail behind

February 7, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Biden makes a mistake in his speech – he says he met a dead person

February 7, 2024 Jordan Lambert