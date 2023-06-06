Air France new business class menus on flights departing from Canada

Air France works with chefs from all over the world on its flights from certain regions. Recently gourmet meals have also been prepared for flights from Canada.

Air France already offers a variety of menu creations by renowned chefs in business class on flights from Singapore and La Reunion. Starting June 1, the airline will serve a total of six different meals on flights from Canada, along with another celebrity chef. Air France press release emerges.

Olivier Perret makes dishes for air fans

Since the beginning of June, flights from the Canadian cities of Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto and Vancouver have been served with chef Olivier Perret’s fresh dishes. Menus will be available from Ottawa in late June.

In Business Class, two meals created exclusively for Air France are served on every flight. Passengers can choose between chicken or vegetarian options. Perret uses local and seasonal produce that must meet airline standards. An example of a chicken dish is tarragon crusted chicken fillet, glazed fondant potatoes, roasted chanterelles and blueberries, served with a red wine sauce. An exemplary vegetarian alternative would be pearl barley with kale, melted Quebec cheese and roasted root vegetables.

Olivier Perret, originally from Burgundy, works at Le Renoir restaurant at the Sofitel Montreal Le Carre Torre hotel. He is also a member of the Académie Culinaire de France. Over the years she has been involved in many associations and foundations working for children, women, health and environment. He promises refined and imaginative cuisine to Air France guests.

Air France takes action to reduce food waste Therefore, passengers traveling in business class must select their meals before departure. This means that each guest has the necessary dish on the board and there is no over-consumption.

Decision on new courts from Canada

