Biathlon World Cup Finals Canmore 2024: Programme, Start Lists, Results

Finals in Canada: Biathlon World Cup season finale 2024 March 14-17 in Canmore. Sprint, Pursuit and Mass Start are in the program. Of course, don't miss the presentation of large and small crystal balls. Apart from the World Cup athletes, they are also eligible to play in the finals Top 10 of the IBU Cup.

We provide start times, start lists, TV channels, prize money and results from the province of Alberta that last hosted the World Cup in 2019. Weather forecasts and current scores are also not to be missed. Because of the six-hour time difference, the races can be seen in the evening.

>> World Cup Calendar with all dates and results

>> Overall World Cup Points and Disciplines

show in Canmore

Date will begin discipline
March 14, 2024 (Thursday)
details		 5:40 p.m Sprint Women 7.5 km
March 15, 2024 (Friday)
details		 5:40 p.m Sprint Men's 10km
March 16, 2024 (Saturday)
details		 6:10 p.m Women's 10 km
March 16, 2024 (Saturday)
details		 10:10 p.m Pursuit Men's 12.5 km
March 17, 2024 (Sunday)
details		 6:10 p.m Mass Start Women's 12.5 km
March 17, 2024 (Sunday)
details		 10:20 p.m Mass Start Men's 15km

(Start time = Central European Time; changes possible at any time)

>> Information about World Cup Stadium Canmore

>> Review: Results in Canmore in February 2019

>> IBU Cup: All results of the season

Sprint Women March 14, 2024 at Canmore (Thursday)

Start Time: 5:40 PM (Local Time: 11:40 AM)

TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1, SRF2

discipline: Women's Sprint Over 7.5km (How Does It Work?)
The last sprint of the season

Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)

Starting List: Added once installed

Intermediate Levels Sprint Ranking Women:

1. Ingrid L. Tandrevold (NOR) – 394 points
2. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (FRA)- 376 points
3. Lisa Vitozzi (ITA) – 283 points

>> Overall World Cup and points in all disciplines

>> Profiles: Team and Players of the Season

Sprint Men March 15, 2024 at Canmore (Friday)

Start Time: 5:40 PM (Local Time: 11:40 AM)

TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1, SRF2

discipline: Men's Sprint Over 10km (How Does It Work?)
The last sprint of the season

Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)

Starting List: Added once installed

Intermediate Levels Men's Sprint Rankings:

1. Darjee Poe (NOR) – 324 points
2. Sturla Holm Lekrit (NOR) – 302 points
3. Benedikt Doll (GER) – 283 points

>> Overall World Cup and points in all disciplines

>> Profiles: Team and Players of the Season

Women molested in Canmore on March 16, 2024 (Saturday).

Start Time: 6:10 PM (Local Time: 12:10 PM)

TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, SRFinfo

discipline: Chasing Women Over 10km (How Does It Work?)
Last attempt of the season

Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)

Starting List: Added once installed

Intermediary results in women's propensity ranking:

1. Julia Simon (FRA) – 334 points
2. Lisa Vitozzi (ITA) – 308 points
3. Lou Jeanmonnot (FRA) – 303 points

>> Overall World Cup and points in all disciplines

>> Profiles: Team and Players of the Season

Male harassment on March 16, 2024 in Canmore (Saturday).

Start Time: 10:10 PM (Local Time: 4:10 PM)

TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, SRFinfo

discipline: Pursuing men over 12.5 km (how does that work?)
Last attempt of the season

Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)

Starting List: Added once installed

Intermediate Results in Men's Proposition Rankings:

1. Johannes D. Poe (NOR) – 311 points
2. Johannes Dale (NOR) – 304 points
3. Andre Stromsheim (NOR) – 254 points

>> Overall World Cup and points in all disciplines

>> Profiles: Team and Players of the Season

Mass Start Women March 17, 2024 in Canmore (Sunday)

Start Time: 6:10 PM (Local Time: 12:10 PM)

TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1

discipline: Women's Mass Start over 12.5km (how does it work?)
The last mass start of the season

Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)

Starting List: Added once installed

Interim Results for Girls' Mass Primary Ranking:

1. Julia Simon (FRA) – 205 points
2. Lena Häcki-Gross (SUI) – 174 points
3. Lou Jeanmonnot (FRA) – 162 points

>> Overall World Cup and points in all disciplines

>> Profiles: Team and Players of the Season

Mass Start Men's March 17, 2024 at Canmore (Sunday)

Start Time: 10:20 PM (Local Time: 4:20 PM)

TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1

discipline: Mass Start Men's Over 15km (How Does It Work?)
The last mass start of the season

Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)

Starting list: Added once installed

Intermediate results for men's mass onset classification:

1. Johannes Dale (NOR) – 174 points
2. Vetle Christiansen (NOR) – 166 points
3. Johannes Poe (NOR) – 162 points

>> Overall World Cup and points in all disciplines

>> Profiles: Team and Players of the Season

