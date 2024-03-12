Biathlon World Cup Finals Canmore 2024: Programme, Start Lists, Results

Finals in Canada: Biathlon World Cup season finale 2024 March 14-17 in Canmore. Sprint, Pursuit and Mass Start are in the program. Of course, don't miss the presentation of large and small crystal balls. Apart from the World Cup athletes, they are also eligible to play in the finals Top 10 of the IBU Cup.

We provide start times, start lists, TV channels, prize money and results from the province of Alberta that last hosted the World Cup in 2019. Weather forecasts and current scores are also not to be missed. Because of the six-hour time difference, the races can be seen in the evening.

