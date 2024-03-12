Biathlon World Cup Finals Canmore 2024: Programme, Start Lists, Results

Finals in Canada: Biathlon World Cup season finale 2024 March 14-17 in Canmore. Sprint, Pursuit and Mass Start are in the program. Of course, don't miss the presentation of large and small crystal balls. Apart from the World Cup athletes, they are also eligible to play in the finals Top 10 of the IBU Cup.
We provide start times, start lists, TV channels, prize money and results from the province of Alberta that last hosted the World Cup in 2019. Weather forecasts and current scores are also not to be missed. Because of the six-hour time difference, the races can be seen in the evening.
show in Canmore
|Date
|will begin
|discipline
|March 14, 2024 (Thursday)
details
|5:40 p.m
|Sprint Women 7.5 km
|March 15, 2024 (Friday)
details
|5:40 p.m
|Sprint Men's 10km
|March 16, 2024 (Saturday)
details
|6:10 p.m
|Women's 10 km
|March 16, 2024 (Saturday)
details
|10:10 p.m
|Pursuit Men's 12.5 km
|March 17, 2024 (Sunday)
details
|6:10 p.m
|Mass Start Women's 12.5 km
|March 17, 2024 (Sunday)
details
|10:20 p.m
|Mass Start Men's 15km
(Start time = Central European Time; changes possible at any time)
Sprint Women March 14, 2024 at Canmore (Thursday)
Start Time: 5:40 PM (Local Time: 11:40 AM)
TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1, SRF2
discipline: Women's Sprint Over 7.5km (How Does It Work?)
The last sprint of the season
Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)
Starting List: Added once installed
Intermediate Levels Sprint Ranking Women:
1. Ingrid L. Tandrevold (NOR) – 394 points
2. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (FRA)- 376 points
3. Lisa Vitozzi (ITA) – 283 points
Sprint Men March 15, 2024 at Canmore (Friday)
Start Time: 5:40 PM (Local Time: 11:40 AM)
TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1, SRF2
discipline: Men's Sprint Over 10km (How Does It Work?)
The last sprint of the season
Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)
Starting List: Added once installed
Intermediate Levels Men's Sprint Rankings:
1. Darjee Poe (NOR) – 324 points
2. Sturla Holm Lekrit (NOR) – 302 points
3. Benedikt Doll (GER) – 283 points
Women molested in Canmore on March 16, 2024 (Saturday).
Start Time: 6:10 PM (Local Time: 12:10 PM)
TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, SRFinfo
discipline: Chasing Women Over 10km (How Does It Work?)
Last attempt of the season
Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)
Starting List: Added once installed
Intermediary results in women's propensity ranking:
1. Julia Simon (FRA) – 334 points
2. Lisa Vitozzi (ITA) – 308 points
3. Lou Jeanmonnot (FRA) – 303 points
Male harassment on March 16, 2024 in Canmore (Saturday).
Start Time: 10:10 PM (Local Time: 4:10 PM)
TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, SRFinfo
discipline: Pursuing men over 12.5 km (how does that work?)
Last attempt of the season
Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)
Starting List: Added once installed
Intermediate Results in Men's Proposition Rankings:
1. Johannes D. Poe (NOR) – 311 points
2. Johannes Dale (NOR) – 304 points
3. Andre Stromsheim (NOR) – 254 points
Mass Start Women March 17, 2024 in Canmore (Sunday)
Start Time: 6:10 PM (Local Time: 12:10 PM)
TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1
discipline: Women's Mass Start over 12.5km (how does it work?)
The last mass start of the season
Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)
Starting List: Added once installed
Interim Results for Girls' Mass Primary Ranking:
1. Julia Simon (FRA) – 205 points
2. Lena Häcki-Gross (SUI) – 174 points
3. Lou Jeanmonnot (FRA) – 162 points
Mass Start Men's March 17, 2024 at Canmore (Sunday)
Start Time: 10:20 PM (Local Time: 4:20 PM)
TV station: ZDF, Eurosport1
discipline: Mass Start Men's Over 15km (How Does It Work?)
The last mass start of the season
Prize Amount: A total of 93,750 euros for the top 30 places (1st place: 15,000 euros; 2nd place: 12,000 euros; 3rd place: 9,000 euros)
Starting list: Added once installed
Intermediate results for men's mass onset classification:
1. Johannes Dale (NOR) – 174 points
2. Vetle Christiansen (NOR) – 166 points
3. Johannes Poe (NOR) – 162 points
