Long prison sentences for climate activists in Britain

Two climate activists were yesterday jailed for years for temporarily blocking a landmark Thames Bridge in England. The 40-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison, British news agency PA reported. A 34-year-old man was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison. They were previously found guilty of disturbing public order.

Two activists from the Just Stop Oil group climbed the piers of the Thames Bridge in Dartford, east London, in early October last year. The suspension bridge is part of the ring road around the British capital and is one of the busiest transport routes in the country.

The two climbed to a height of about 60 meters using professional climbing equipment, the BBC reported. Traffic was halted on the bridge for 40 hours.

Judge: Punishment with deterrent effect

Judge Shane Colery at Southend Crown Court justified the harsh sentence with a deterrent effect. “You should be punished for the mess you made to prevent others from following you,” he told the sentencing hearing.