Great Britain beat Denmark in the third ESC track check

Great Britain won the third song check with May Muller and “I Write a Song” beat Denmark’s Reilly with “Breaking My Heart”. The last light in this round is Theodor Andre with “DGT ZZ” from Romania.
Finn Käärijä continues to lead the overall rankings with “Cha Cha Cha”. Tomorrow, in the fourth and final track check, it’s Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia. Germany was also checked, but of course, as always, without rating.
|Place
|Country
|Acting/Singing
|Points users (50%)
|Points Group (50%)
|Total points
|1
|Great Britain (UK)
|May Mueller – “I Wrote a Song”
|6.9
|6.5
|13.4
|2
|Denmark
|Reilly – “Breaking My Heart”
|5.2
|7.3
|12.5
|3
|Belgium
|Gustav – “By You”
|6.0
|6.0
|12.0
|4
|Ukraine
|Tworchy – “Heart of Steel”
|6.2
|6.0
|12.2
|5
|Estonia
|Alika – “Bridges”
|6.6
|4.9
|11.5
|6
|Armenia
|Beauty – “Future Lover”
|6.2
|4.8
|11
|7
|Iceland
|Dilja – “Power”
|5.3
|4.6
|9.9
|8th
|Cyprus
|Andrew Lambrew – “Break a Broken Heart”
|5.2
|4.3
|9.5
|9
|Greece
|Victor Vernikos – “What They Say”
|4.6
|4.7
|9.3
|10
|Romania
|Theodore Andre – “TGD (Off and On)”
|3.2
|2.6
|5.8
50 percent of the ranking results from user voting. Points by Alina Stiegler and Stefan Spiegel, some song checkers and part of the team make up the other 50 percent.
