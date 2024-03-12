Biathlon in Canada live here on TV, ticker and live stream

chiemgau24-de Winter sports Biathlon

From: Tobias Roof

Biathlon: Sven Fischer (left) and Laura Dallmeier work as experts at the ZDF. © Image Alliance/dpa | Matthias Falk

You can follow biathlon live on TV, stream and live ticker. The World Cup will be held in Canada for four days. An overview and live ticker offer from chiemgau24.de can be found here.

Canmore – Biathlon One of the most popular sports in Germany. The range of options available is correspondingly extensive Live on Biathlon TV, Live Ticker and Live Stream can be monitored. Finally World Cup in Canmore It is held for four days.

Ninth World Cup of the 2023/24 season in biathlon Starts on March 14th With the speed of women. The matches will be held over three days. Species are On ZDF and Eurosport to see

Biathlon live on TV, ticker and stream: ARD, ZDF and Eurosport have German TV rights

In TV All races of the 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup can be seen on public broadcast. The Erste and ZDF Broadcast the races of the new season in biathlon. Further Eurosport shows the races Biathletes live.

In Live stream Competitions in Media libraries from ARD and ZDF to see The station that telecasts the races also offers live coverage in the media library. Further Discovery+ (formerly Eurosport Player) offers live streaming, subject to a concession fee.

chiemgau24.de Comes with the season Biathlon with live tickers For all races. All are present Biathlon NewsCalendar for the new season and all information about World Cups.

Biathlon: How to watch Canada World Cup live on TV, live ticker and live stream

Thursday, March 14, 2024 – 5:40 pm: Women's Sprint 7.5 km

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live ticker: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Stream: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

Friday, March 15, 2024 – 5:40 pm: Men's 10 km sprint

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live ticker: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Stream: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

Saturday, March 16, 2024 – 6:10 pm: Women's Pursuit 10 km

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live ticker: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Stream: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

Saturday, March 16, 2024 – 10:10 pm: Men's Pursuit 12.5 Kilometers

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live ticker: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Stream: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

Sunday, March 17, 2024 – 6:10 pm: Mass start for women 12.5 km

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live ticker: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Stream: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

Sunday, March 17, 2024 – 10:20 pm: Mass start for men's 15 km

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live ticker: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Stream: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

*Editor's Note: Change in weather will affect the tournament schedule.

