March 13, 2024

Can Taurus be delivered to Ukraine via England?

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbach in Berlin on March 7
Image: EPA

President says no Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine Nevertheless, the Foreign Office is still mulling the distributions. An exchange of rings with London may not be the only German-British option.

ENot a day goes by without the president being asked how he feels about the German delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Olaf Scholz (SPD) varies his no with every answer, although it always gets a little difficult. When the two held a press conference to welcome Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday evening, Shoals said very fundamentally that he thought the use of the Taurus was “not reasonable”. It is “neither directly nor indirectly”.

The Center points out that although the words are very clear, they are not necessarily to be construed as a final rejection. In fact, President Taurus gives detailed reasons for not sending cruise missiles to Ukraine, at least under the current circumstances. From the perspective of others, Scholes primarily draws red lines that must be adhered to. The federal government is considering how it can achieve this, and may even provide Ukraine with more cruise missiles.

