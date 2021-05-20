Canada’s largest airline is pushing Ottawa to adopt a clear plan for shielded travelers

Ottawa – Canada’s largest airline has called again for an explicit Ottawa plan to resume international travel after the European Union decided to reopen its doors to shielded tourists.

Today, European Union ambassadors approved a plan that allows fully vaccinated travelers to visit the bloc of 27 countries and eases restrictions on all travel from some other countries deemed safe from COVID.

Mike McNani of the National Airlines Council of Canada praised the European Union for its “science-based approach” and said the federal government should put in place a similar plan.

He says Canada must determine when to lift or amend travel restrictions on those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as it has recently done in a number of other countries.

The board represents major domestic and international passenger airlines, including Air Canada, Air Transat, Jazz Aviation LP, and WestJet.

Transport Minister Omar Al-Ghubra said earlier this month that the G7 countries agreed that resuming international travel after the pandemic would require a coordinated approach to testing for COVID-19 and recognition of vaccinated passengers.

This Canadian press report was first published on May 19, 2021.