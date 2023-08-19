Best award from Lionel Messi shirt

“Of course that would be great,” the 28-year-old said in an interview with Sportbuzzer. But if we win, I don’t care, said the attacking player. The former Under-21 international plays today in the inaugural League Cup final against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Mokhtar has been playing in Nashville since 2020 and was the top scorer in Major League Soccer in 2022. The club qualified for the League Cup final after defeating FC Monterrey 2-0 from Mexico. Inter Miami defeated Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semi-finals, thanks to a goal from Messi.

Mokhtar is looking forward to dueling with Miami and world champion Messi. “Playing against Messi at home is very special. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t like football,” said the 28-year-old.

The goal in Nashville is to ultimately hold the trophy in your hands. “I don’t think there is a better moment than beating Messi and then winning the title,” he said.

The former Hertha player sees the hype surrounding 36-year-old world-class soccer player Lionel Messi as a positive for the entire NFL. Also because of his nine goals in almost six matches that only Messi talked about.

“We’re talking about the best player of all time. It’s just a great story for every league and country. Everyone’s happy he’s coming to Nashville now,” Mokhtar said. From his point of view, Lionel Messi has had a tremendous impact on the development of soccer in the United States.

"What that does to so many children and teenagers is already clear. A lot of people are showing interest in football, and Messi is important in helping the speed of development."