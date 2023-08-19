Women’s World Cup: England’s successful coach Sarina Wiegmann in a selfie

Women’s World Cup The bra is given to the player – this is how the successful England coach stops Sarina Wiegmann led England women to the World Cup Final. In this you meet the raiders coming from Spain. The coach offers 20 minutes. from Nils Hange(from Sydney) updated Aug 19, 2023 7:26 a.m

Here England shoots 2: 1 against Australia. SRF

England are in the final of the World Cup, with Spain awaiting on Sunday.

The English women’s coach is Sarina Wegman from the Netherlands.

The 53-year-old has already been a FIFA World Coach three times.

England are on their way after winning 3-1 against the hosts From Australia in the Women’s World Cup Final. The joy on the island is limitless. One year after winning the European Championship, England have a chance to win the World Cup. This will be the next success of the motherland of football in the World Cup after the success of men in 1966. The reason for the success is coach Sarina Wegman. Introducing the last remaining coach in the tournament.

That’s how successful it is

Wiegmann has completed 104 caps for the Netherlands in her football career. After that, I moved to the sidelines and quickly found success. After stints in several clubs, in 2016 she was the first woman to work on the coaching staff of a professional men’s team (Sparta Rotterdam), and moved to the Dutch Federation. She won the UEFA Women’s European Championship with the Netherlands (2017) and England (2022). She was the first to achieve this feat with two states.

Additionally, Wiegmann was with the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup Final, which they lost to the United States. With the final on Sunday, it moves into its fourth consecutive final – a record. In 2017, 2020 and 2022 she was named FIFA Coach of the Year. Since taking charge of England in 2021, she has played 38 times for the Lionesses – losing just once.

She could even follow England men’s national team coach Gareth Southgate and coach superstar Harry Kane & Co. Asked before the final, FA chairman Mark Bullingham answered: “People always say he’s the best man for the job or the best Englishman. Why does he have to be a man? I think our answer is always: he’s the best person for the job.”

Sarina Wiegman has already had some successes in her coaching career. Will there be another one on Sunday? France Press agency

This is how you work as a coach

After the victory over Australia, Wegman sat in the match press conference. The 53-year-old apologized. “I’m sorry,” she said when the England team ended Australia’s title dream. A small episode showing how the coach is in pain with the golden glasses. FA director Sue Campbell said of her: “We knew we were hiring the best tactical coach in the world. What we didn’t know was that we had received this extraordinary person.”

Wegman is described as sympathetic and funny. Story about it: As coach of Holland 2017, she ran a tournament with the players in preparation. There were points for jokes or punctuality. The prize: a red Wiegman bra. The joke and the game won it well, and players still rave about it today.

This is how it works in particular

Sarina Wegmann has been married to Martin Glotzbach for many years. The two have two daughters together: Sasha and Lauren Glotzbach. Above all, the Dutch woman keeps her family private, and snapshots of daily life are rare – and if that’s the case, she posts pictures with her husband. When she was still playing soccer and early in her career as a coach, she also worked as a physical education teacher.

Wiegmann can be seen here with her family. Instagram

That’s what the players say

No matter where she works, Dutch players praise her. “She always leads us,” explains Lauren Hemp. I feel like I’m always learning with her.” “She’s direct and commanding,” says Ella Tone. “Wiegman drives them to be the best.” Wiegman drives them to be the best. Girls that everyone loves to play for.”

