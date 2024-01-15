January 16, 2024

The German national hockey team achieved a landslide victory over Canada

Eileen Curry January 16, 2024 2 min read

German hockey men have taken the first step towards qualifying for the Olympics.

At the start of the group stage, the reigning world champions easily defeated Canada 9-0 (4-0). In the eight-player tournament held in Muscat, Oman, third place is enough for the German Hockey Association's (DHB) favorite team to be selected for the Summer Games.

Gonzalo Belat after penalties (2nd/36th), the returning ones Christopher Tripp (9th, corner kick/34th), Rafael Hartkopf (12th/16th), Marko Miltkau (37th), Niklas Wielen (56th) and Tom Grambusch (penalty corner/58th). He achieved success that was never in danger of disappearing against the obscure Canadians, who will also be Olympians in 2021. Ahead of other preliminary round matches against New Zealand (Tuesday/1:15 p.m.) and Chile (Thursday/11 a.m.), national coach Andre Henning's side sits at the top of Group B .

Against a good backdrop, Germany is tied for 17th place in the world rankings. In their own half from the start. In particular, the attack carried out by the best striker and best player of the World Cup, Willen, was successful and he scored many great goals.

Successful qualification is considered a must for the team that was surprisingly crowned World Cup champion in early 2023. Germany wasted its first chance to obtain a ticket to Paris last August, as it was only able to obtain a disappointing fourth place in the European Championship that was held. On its home soil in Mönchengladbach.

German women are also currently vying for a Paris ticket in Ranchi, India. With four points from two matches, coach Valentin Altenburg's team is on the right track despite the annoying 1-1 draw against Japan on Sunday.

See also  YB plays Cluj after an early handicap against the wall while in the playoffs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hockey men overwhelm Canada: A landslide victory at the start of the Olympics process

January 15, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Alexander Aamodt Kilde falls on the slope of the Lauberhorn in Wengen: the race director expresses his strong criticism of the FIS

January 15, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Lowland winter sports – when people were still jumping from ski jumps in Maitland – News

January 15, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

How many steps should you take per day?

January 16, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The German national hockey team achieved a landslide victory over Canada

January 16, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

A handheld with a 7-inch screen and 200 retro games for $149

January 16, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

Iowa voted at -20 degrees

January 16, 2024 Esmond Barker