The German national hockey team achieved a landslide victory over Canada

German hockey men have taken the first step towards qualifying for the Olympics.

At the start of the group stage, the reigning world champions easily defeated Canada 9-0 (4-0). In the eight-player tournament held in Muscat, Oman, third place is enough for the German Hockey Association's (DHB) favorite team to be selected for the Summer Games.

Gonzalo Belat after penalties (2nd/36th), the returning ones Christopher Tripp (9th, corner kick/34th), Rafael Hartkopf (12th/16th), Marko Miltkau (37th), Niklas Wielen (56th) and Tom Grambusch (penalty corner/58th). He achieved success that was never in danger of disappearing against the obscure Canadians, who will also be Olympians in 2021. Ahead of other preliminary round matches against New Zealand (Tuesday/1:15 p.m.) and Chile (Thursday/11 a.m.), national coach Andre Henning's side sits at the top of Group B .

Against a good backdrop, Germany is tied for 17th place in the world rankings. In their own half from the start. In particular, the attack carried out by the best striker and best player of the World Cup, Willen, was successful and he scored many great goals.

Successful qualification is considered a must for the team that was surprisingly crowned World Cup champion in early 2023. Germany wasted its first chance to obtain a ticket to Paris last August, as it was only able to obtain a disappointing fourth place in the European Championship that was held. On its home soil in Mönchengladbach.

German women are also currently vying for a Paris ticket in Ranchi, India. With four points from two matches, coach Valentin Altenburg's team is on the right track despite the annoying 1-1 draw against Japan on Sunday.