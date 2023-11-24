Berlin live on ZDF for the first time with presenter Diana Zimmermann. Mainz – Diana Zimmermann’s “Berlin Direkt” premiere on ZDF: Sunday 26 November 2023, at 7:10 pm The new head of the ZDF Capital studio welcomes viewers to the 20-minute political magazine for the first time. In focus: the budget freeze as a result of the Constitutional Court ruling and possible ways out of the Traffic Light Coalition’s financial hole. The guest in the studio is the leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Christian Dorr.

ZDF Editor-in-Chief Bettina Schusten: “At an exciting time politically, Diana Zimmermann, the distinguished journalist, takes over the management of the ZDF Capital studio and the management of the ‘Berlin Direkt’. In her new role, she continues the already first-class work of Theo Kohl, whom ZDF has retired after more than three decades.” Excellent reporting by ZDF.

Diana Zimmerman has been a studio reporter at ZDF Capital since September last year. From 2015 to 2022 she worked as head of the ZDF studio in London from the United Kingdom. Diana Zimmerman, winner of multiple television awards, previously headed the “auslandsjournal” editorial team at ZDF from 2011 to 2015. From 2007 to 2011 she worked at ZDF as a reporter in the East Asia studio in Beijing.

Subtitles are available for “Berlin Direkt”.

Media contact:

ZDF Communications

Phone: +49-6131-70-12108

Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zdf/)

And the tenth (https://twitter.com/ZDFpresse) Twitter previously.

Original content from: ZDFinfo transmitted by aktuell news