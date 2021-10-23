Because of Fake News: Complaint against Facebook to Stock Exchange Regulator

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Facebook, is still under heavy pressure after allegations from a former employee. (archive image)

The whistleblower, who was not named, filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he wrote in the Washington Post on Friday. Accordingly, he accuses Facebook of putting its commercial interests at the forefront with problematic content.

In his complaint, the whistleblower reported on internal operations in 2017, when Facebook faced the question of how to handle the controversy over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Obstructing the fight against fake news

“It’s going to be a blip,” said Tucker Bounds, one of Facebook’s directors of public relations. “Some MPs will go crazy. And then in a couple of weeks, they’ll do something else. In the meantime, we are printing money in the basement and we are fine.”

According to a Washington Post report, whistleblowers accuse Facebook administrators of regularly blocking the fight against disinformation and other problematic content because they fear they will upset then-US President Donald Trump or deter users.

Former Facebook product manager Haugen has accused her former employer of putting her profits above people's safety. "I believe that Facebook products harm children, feed divisions, and weaken our democracy," she said at a US Congressional hearing in early October.