Etna volcano erupts in Sicily

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology announced Saturday. The images showed how lava and ash leaked from the crater on the southeast side. A plume of gray smoke rose far into the sky. There were initially no reports of major damage, and in some cases there were reports of ash fall.

Etna, which is over 3,350 meters high, has been very active so far this year. Since mid-February, it has erupted regularly, sometimes spectacularly. For residents of the area, ash fall is often a problem, and the airport in Catania at the foot of Mount Etna had to close temporarily in the past because the runway was dirty. In September, the Sicilian government promised municipalities two million euros in ash damage aid.

On Saturday, the Coldiretti Agricultural Society spoke of the “nightmare” returning to the Sicilian fields. Ash causes damage to planted areas. Standards are needed that protect farmers. Clearing the fields takes time, requires water, and therefore huge labor inputs at unacceptable costs.