Battlefield 2042 with Free2Play components and a two-year release cycle

When Battlefield 2042 is released on October 22 this year, Battlefield fans will have waited nearly three years for a new title to expand the Battlefield franchise. This makes Battlefield 2042 one of the few titles in the Battlefield franchise that has been around for 3 years. The long wait time should also be rewarded, because Battlefield 2042 works a lot differently and comes with new features, twice the number of players, significantly larger battlefields and that’s Battlefield Portal game mode And therefore.

During an interview, EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently announced that players can expect a new Battlefield title every two years. However, the Battlefield Portal can also be found in future Battlefield titles and the Battlefield Mobile branch has already been set up announce.

In addition, Wilson makes other statements, which, however, have already been predicted by analysts, insiders and leakers. According to Willson, Battlefield will likely get at least one Free2Play component in 2042. What exactly EA and DICE are planning is unknown, and Wilson wasn’t more specific about this either. In all likelihood, it will be the “danger zone” mode, which has not yet been presented in detail.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22, 2021 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Subscribers to EA Play & EA Play Pro Battlefield 2042 can be played from October 15, 2021. Find out more about the different Battlefield 2042 releases over here.

