Take-Two: More remasters in progress

pre-existing last May Take-Two has announced that the company’s developers are working on several redesigned games. Three of these projects are now known and named again in the last annual report.

New releases announced for older games include “Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced”, “GTA Online” as a standalone release, and “Kerbal Space Program”. They will all be released for Gen 9 consoles – that is, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The overview also shows that Take-Two is working on three more modified games. At this point, the company leaves room for speculation. Possible candidates will be, for example, games from the series “BioShock”, “Mafia” and “Borderlands”. Titles such as “Midnight Club” and “Civilization” could also be on Take-Two’s internal roster.

The following is planned for the 2022 fiscal year:

Core title:

NBA 2K22 (2K)

WWE 2022 (2K)

Little Wonderland Tina (2k)

Undisclosed title (2K)

Indian games:

Primary world (special section)

cell phone:

10 Free Undisclosed Games 2

New releases / re-registration:

GTA 5 Extended and Enhanced (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online (Rockstar Games)

Kerbal Space Program (Special Section)

3 unannounced matches

Rough plans for the next two fiscal years (FY2023 and FY2024) have also been shared. Nineteen core titles are planned, including seven sports simulations. 15 games are offered for a fee, and four are free – two.

In addition, there will be five standalone games (all for a fee), 10 mobile games (all free – two), four mid-core (3 sports and all rechargeable) and three remasters or older ports in the next two years’ games Finance.

