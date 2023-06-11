Basketball – Women’s Basketball Celebrates Successful EM Rehearsal – Sports

Pordenone (dpa) – German basketball players won their last test match before the European Championship. New national coach Lisa Tomaidi’s team in Pordenone beat hosts Italy in a time of 70:65 and celebrated a successful dress rehearsal for the European Championships in Slovenia, which kicks off on Thursday.

Thomaidis had her entire squad available for the first time in preparation. Svenja Brunckhorst moved into the starting lineup as a guard and smartly led the game. And the best thrower in the German national team against the Italians, who also qualified for the European Championship, was Leonie Vebic with 17 points. In addition, the Spanish Legionnaires secured ten rebounds thus creating the so-called double-double.

From Italy, the German team will continue to Slovenia on Monday. In the preliminary round, the DFB’s selection meets France, the host country, Slovenia and Great Britain. “Our goal is to get out of the group,” said Tomidis. At least third place is necessary to fight in a crossover match with second place in Group D for a place in the quarter-finals.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 230611-99-19732/2