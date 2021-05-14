Champion of Regional Wild Wings Sports – current news from Spring Neckar

May 14, 2021 – Posted by Heinz Wittmann / eb

Ramage’s move has been officially confirmed. Christopher Fischer, who is no longer holding a contract at Schwenningen, joins Heilbronner Falken.

NECKARQUELLE announced Wechsen exclusively yesterday, and now Wild Wings is officially making the change: After two years in the Federal District, Canadian-born John Ramage is moving to Neckar ancestry. In Polar Bears, the right shooter has done a total of 87 missions and was the defender with the most glacial time in the main round and play-off matches of the last championship season. The 30-year-old also has an impressive North American career, having played in college (NCAA), AHL and twice in the NHL after tying in the fourth round of Calgary Flames in the 2010 Entry Draft.

“Over the past two years, I’ve followed the Wild Wings path, and I’ve been very impressed by the direction they’ve been taking in Schwenningen. I want to be a part of it now and I’m sure we’ll be very competitive in the years to come,” says the reigning DEL champion of his movement.

“winner”

Sports director Christoph Krutser says the 2010 World U-20 champion is a player of absolute quality in defense: “With John we get an excellent defender in two directions. He’s a winner and that’s exactly what we need here.” Coach Niklas Sundblad predicts: “John is a very strong defender, he shoots on the right and has a lot of experience, leadership quality and a winning mentality for our team, which he does with three tournaments that have won many times. He will give us important minutes next season and give our team quality in many playing situations.” .

Christoph Fisher has also found a new employer. With Heilbronner Falken at DEL2, the defender signed a two-year contract. Fisher has always been in the top flight since 2006 and has played 591 matches (43 goals and 183 assists). Additionally, the former German international celebrated the championship with Mannheim in 2015.

89 games, 40 points

For the Wild Pelicans, the right shooter ran from 2019 to 21. In 89 matches he scored 40 points (three goals / 37 assists) for Schwenningen. Fisher confirmed that he would have liked to have stayed at the source of the Neckar River, as his family felt comfortable here as well. He would have accepted a salary drop for this. Many fans would have liked to see Fisher in Schoeninger’s shirt. However, the 33-year-old no longer plays a role in planning those responsible for Wild Wings. This is definitely also because the 1.79m tall and 86kg heavy player, who is considered an offensive defender, was able to deliver fewer impulses in the second year in Neckar descent than in the first year. Fisher was signed in 2019 to replace Dominic Bitner, who had emigrated to Wolfsburg.

Born in Heidelberg, he received a promotional license for Heilbronn between 2005 and 2009. On his return, Fischer said: “I am really looking forward to the new challenge at DEL2 and have fond memories of Heilbronn. The closeness to my country and the fact that I can play in a city that loves ice hockey made The decision to return to the Falcons is easy for me. “

