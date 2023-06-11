Carlos Tevez explains Lionel Messi’s decision not to return to Barcelona

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has opened up about Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami, explaining why his former teammate ultimately decided against returning to FC Barcelona.

in ESPN Tevez said, “It seems to me that Leo made the decision because he knew his situation well. He didn’t want to go back to Barcelona because his teammates would have had to forgo their salaries and it would have been bad. The guy has more than everything else that hurts because Barcelona is his home.”

And the 39-year-old continued: “It was all very frosty on the part of Barcelona. Leo then decided to play in the United States. He loves Miami, he is comfortable there for him and his family.” Tevez believes this is the right choice because at other stops Messi would have been “the center of attention again”.

© Getty Carlos Tevez Lionel Messi

Messi announced his move to Inter Miami last week. The 35-year-old was assigned to Florida for two and a half years. The transition to FC Barcelona failed, among other things, due to the financial problems of the Catalans. Al-Hilal from the Saudi Professional League also tried unsuccessfully for Messi, who became free after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.