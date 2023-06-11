Basketball – ‘An important indicator’: Italy’s women’s basketball test – Sport

Pordenone (dpa) – Before participating in European Championships for the first time in twelve years, German basketball players are testing again in Italy. In rehearsal for the European Championships, which begin in Slovenia on Thursday, national coach Lisa Tomides can finally return to her full squad. For the first time this summer, Svenja Bronckhorst and Sonya Grinscher, who were previously absent due to their participation in the 3×3 World Cup, will be there.

“They will still need some time, but they are great reinforcements with their experience, knowledge and leadership,” Toumaidis said, looking forward to Sunday’s match in Pordenone (8pm) and the next European Championship. “We are very happy to have them. The test against Italy will be our benchmark.”

From Italy, the German national team will continue to Slovenia on Monday. In the preliminary round, the DFB’s selection meets France, the host country, Slovenia and Great Britain. “Our goal is to get out of the group,” said Tomidis. At least third place is necessary to fight in a crossover match with second place in Group D for a place in the quarter-finals.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 230611-99-13192/2