Now the next star is demanding huge pay

Bayern Munich chiefs face the following problem after the departure of David Alaba: Kingsley Coman almost asked for a double salary.
- David Alaba is leaving Bayern Munich this summer.
- The club and players were unable to agree on a salary during contract negotiations.
- Now friend Kingsley Coman is following suit: climbing similarly high.
There should be about 27 million francs Adviser David AlabaPinhas Zahavi was asked by Bayern Munich. The Austrian was to become the highest earner in Munich.
But as is known, the ideas of the club and the players in the contract negotiations diverged significantly. The defender will leave Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer. Real Madrid hired him.
Now there are talks about a new contract with Bayern’s wingsuit riders Kingsley Coman I stopped. The case is very similar to that of Alaba, Sport 1 reported.
Kingsley Coman has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2023
The Frenchman currently earns just over 13 million in Munich Franken has increased. Bayern are ready to raise their salaries by a million. Koeman wants more – much more.
Similar to Alaba in the beginning, invites more than 21 million Franken. Zahavi also has a hand in this. The Israeli was recently brought in by Koman.
After all, Bayern did some timeTo sign up for a new contract with Kingsley Coman to agree. His valid working papers run through 2023.
But if he does not go out of his way, it is very likely that he will leave the club in the summer of 2022. Just like Alaba.
