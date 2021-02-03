Basketball – Potential opponents of the DBB team – sports have been identified in Tokyo

Berlin (dpa) – The German national basketball team already knows two of its three rivals in the preliminary round in Tokyo if they qualify for the Olympics.

The DBB team, which still wants a ticket to the tournament, will face Australia and Nigeria in Group B. The third competitor will be the winner of another qualifying tournament with the Dominican Republic, Italy, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Senegal and Serbia. This was the result of the draw in Messe, Switzerland, as announced by the German Basketball Association.

DBB national coach Henrik Ruddle will play the qualifying tournament from June 29 to July 4 in Split. The opponents are primarily Russia and Mexico. The second season will host Croatia, Tunisia and Brazil. The winner is only allowed to travel to Tokyo in August.

Eight participants have already been identified for the Olympic tournament. In Group A, the record Olympic champion USA will meet Iran and France, and the qualifying winners will meet Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey and Uruguay. Argentina, Spain, Japan are hosting the Olympiad and playing another match in Group C. These are either Angola, South Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia or Venezuela.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210202-99-273364 / 2