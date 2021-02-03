3: 2 nV in the League Cup Round of 16 – Only BVB prevailed against Paderborn in overtime – Sports

Borussia Dortmund reached the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. The BVB struggled against Paderborn but was strong.

Quick start, then big drama with VAR: Borussia Dortmund took the next hurdle on his way to Berlin with great fanfare in a thriller. After three defeats in the round of 16 in a row in recent years, BVB defeated the Second Division team passionately by Pader Born 3-2 (2-2, 2-0) after extra time.

After the second round of coup at Urs Fischers Union Berlin, the never-again-disappointed guests showed a solid performance again. But the decision was made by the goalie Erling Haaland (95), which was made after a five-minute review due to a possible offside position.

BVB hits early, Paderborn reacts late

After the early goals scored by Emery Caan (sixth) and Jadon Sancho (16th), several things indicated a relaxing evening for the Dortmund officials. Mats Hummels’ defense coach and regular goalkeeper Roman Burke (both injured) missed the Italian Serie A. Captain Marco Reus sat on the bench. Swiss defender Manuel Akanji shined.

Ultimately, after Julian Gustvan’s goal (79), the candidate had to worry. Things got hot in overtime. Haaland made the alleged decision (90 + 5), but referee Tobias Styler experimented with video evidence based on a previous scene in the BVB penalty area and decided after studying the photos that Felix Baslak mistook Sebastian Schönlao. Prince Usu (90. + 7) converted the penalty kick safely and was forced into overtime.

And there the VAR played a crucial role again. But then in favor of Dortmund.

More safety in Bremen

Thanks to their 2-0 home win against Griot Fürth (2nd German League), Bremen the Conqueror in Dortmund last year was among the last eight. Rot-Weiss Essen from the regional league caused another uproar. RWE beat Leverkusen 2-1 in overtime. Holstein Kiel won the second-division duel against Darmstadt on penalties. The remaining 16 will take place on Wednesday.