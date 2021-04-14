Average “Ever Given” – Egypt confiscates a ship and demands $ 900 million

The giant cargo ship closed the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March. Now Egypt insists on compensation – and is taking action against the owners.

The Canal Authority said that Egypt is losing between $ 12 million and $ 15 million a day due to the blockade. Photo: Keystone

Egypt is demanding $ 900 million in compensation for the days-long blockade of the Suez Canal – and it seized the container ship “Evergiven” as a guarantee. This was stated by the head of the channel authority, Osama Rabie, to Al-Ahram newspaper, Tuesday. Ever Geffen closed the important trade route for six days. (You may also be interested in: Consequences of the Suez Blockade – Five findings from the Ever Geffen accident)

Ever Geffen fell into a sandstorm on March 23 and ran. The 400-meter vessel then hung across the narrow channel, with more than 400 ships in front and behind it. Egypt lost revenue from channel fees; Additionally, according to Rabie, there were maintenance costs and labor costs to tow the vessel free of charge. It happened on March 29th.

The container ship “Evergiven”, which ran aground in the Suez Canal, is free again. Video: Tamedia

The Canal Authority said that Egypt is losing between $ 12 million and $ 15 million a day due to the blockade. According to Allianz, an insurance company, the accident caused costs ranging between $ 6 billion and $ 10 billion globally. Ever Geffen belongs to the Japanese company Choi Kisen Kaisha and sails under the Panamanian flag. The head of the Canal Authority said that the ship was confiscated until the required amount was paid.

AFP

