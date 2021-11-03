World

Thieves torture millionaires because of passwords

November 3, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Millionaire thieves attacked the Internet in Spain.

    According to his statements, the man was tortured by the thieves for four hours so that he could reveal the passwords of his digital assets.

    The four to five masked men rang the doorbell and burst in when the door was opened, suspecting that there was no evil. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are mostly stolen by hackers.

Unusual prey in the attack on the apartment of a well-known online businessman in Spain: The media reported on Wednesday, citing police, that the perpetrators managed to escape with “tens of millions of euros in bitcoin”.

