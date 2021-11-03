Thieves torture millionaires because of passwords

1/4 Millionaire thieves attacked the Internet in Spain.

Unusual prey in the attack on the apartment of a well-known online businessman in Spain: The media reported on Wednesday, citing police, that the perpetrators managed to escape with “tens of millions of euros in bitcoin”.

The victim has lived in Spain since the late 1990s

Spanish police confirmed the media reports upon request. Because of this approach, one suspects that it may be an Eastern European gang. The speaker stressed that one does not rule out any possibility and investigate in all directions.

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon in a luxury apartment building near the Prado Museum in the center of the Spanish capital. The victim is an American who has lived in Spain since the late 1990s.

Captured along laptops, tablets and mobile phones

At the time of the attack, two other men were in the apartment of the 38-year-old from Santa Barbara, California—a friend and a craftsman. Both were tied and gagged as well. The perpetrators attacked him with an electric shock, scratched his chest with a knife and sprayed him in the eyes. They would take laptops, tablets, and cell phones with them.