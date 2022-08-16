Attending Black Desert Online Gamescom 2022

Then Black DesertThe franchise has owned more than 45 million players worldwide and has had several expansions, and the MMORPG is now returning to gamescom in collaboration with Samsung Display.

At gamescom, players can Black Desert Online Experience like never before and complete missions to get rewards and goodies. Explore sprawling worlds, face powerful bosses, and enjoy the amazing martial arts of Class 24 Drakania and Weapons of Vigilance. Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran, the community team in Hall 8, Booth C-010 in the recreation area, are happy to help.

Black Desert Online It’ll be playable on twelve high-end gaming PCs and laptops and look better than ever thanks to its 240Hz OLEDs and Samsung QD OLED technology. Visitors can also look forward to the cool photo corner Black DesertActors like Kazy Cosplay, DrawMeaCosplay and Tarian Cosplay are happy.

finally holds Black Desert– The Community Mixer team will be hosting on Saturday 27 August in District One, an elegant lounge in the center of Cologne. If you want to have some drinks with the community team, you can over here sign in.

More information about Black Desert Online Is there on official site.