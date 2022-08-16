Android 13: Rolling out pixel smartphones is still a bit tricky

Google released the final version of Android 13 for download yesterday evening. Initially, only Pixel smartphones will come with the update. However, the rollout didn’t go smoothly, as shown by Android 12 incorrectly rendering instead of 13, an exhaustive search for a defective launcher or Widevine issues.

Android 13 is now available via OTA or update as factory picture It can be installed on all Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4. The new version has already been successfully installed on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 smartphones of the editors.

Google smartphones compatible with Android 13

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a phone

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a phone

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a phone

Android 12 was introduced instead of 13

However, on Pixel 6 Pro, OTA update was not possible yesterday evening. However, an update was introduced this morning – albeit on Android 12. It’s not a typo in the changelog, like users in the ComputerBase community or in the Android Report and Pixel subreddits. In fact, the download of about 2 GB only installs Android 12 on the device again.

Pixel 6, 6, and 6a owners should also be aware that after updating to Android 13, there is no going back to Android 12. The background is a bootloader update that raises the so-called anti-rollback version and prevents flashing of operating systems older than the new Android 13.

Global search in Launcher is disabled

After updating to Android 13, Pixel Launcher’s global search may remain inactive, regardless of the device. With this, Google combines on-device search and web search. as such 9to5Google You mentioned that the Pixel 4a, 6, 6 Pro, and 6a phones all lost this new look after updating from Android 13 Beta 4.1 to the final version. Google has already confirmed the bug officially and will soon provide a bug fix that can also be rolled out on the server side.

User loses Widevine L1 support

After the update, there may also be issues with Widevine, Google’s proprietary digital rights management (DRM) technology. on me Reddit is reporting a userSince the Pixel 6a update, the smartphone has lost the highest support for Widevine L1 and thus can no longer play HD/HDR.

Beta program continues with QPR

Meanwhile, the Android 13 beta program will continue even after the final version is released. There is no longer a beta version at the moment, but still Devices registered in the beta program Quarterly platform releases (QPRs) will be received, with which Google can test new functionality, for example to roll out features. Program participants must withdraw accordingly. QPR is not an official preview of the next feature drop, but the current feature drop is based on QPR.