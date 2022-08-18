Windows 11 gets native Arm64 support for the Camera app



Microsoft has a new preview for it Windows 11 23H2 Update Posted on the Insider Developer Channel. There are two very interesting updates to the app for the Camera app and for the Store, and also a new expiration date (September 15, 2023).





The new building has the number 25182 and belongs to the Sun Valley 3 development branch, that is, to version 23H2 of Windows 11. However, the contents of the preview versions can be released much earlier – this is part of the changes in the release of new functionality. Thus, updates for the app, which are not tied to previews and therefore can be released to all users soon, are interesting this time around.

Native Arm64 support for camera app

This includes native Arm64 support for the Camera app from version 2022.2207.29.0. Owners of Arm-based devices, such as the Microsoft Surface, get improved performance with native support: “We’ve also improved the camera app experience on Arm64 devices,” says the update description in Windows Blog. “You will see faster and better performance when using the app.” With the latest version, the camera can now detect the privacy shutter status on supported devices, such as the “Microsoft Modern Webcam” or the built-in camera on many newer Windows 11 laptops.

Microsoft Store Update

The second major update is available for the store – but initially it was only released to a select few users. The Windows team starts rolling out a file Microsoft Store Updates Up to version 22207.1401.x with the following improvements:

Microsoft Store Update Screenshots in search results: You can now show screenshots in search results to improve your browsing experience.

Install games directly from the Microsoft Store app: When you find a game you like, we’ll install it directly from the Microsoft Store without switching apps.

Otherwise there is nothing new in terms of content. Most of the changes are bug fixes and improvements. Details can be found in the file Windows Blog.

