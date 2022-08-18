Publisher Top Hat Studios, Inc. and developer Squiddershins today that Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim will be released on September 7, 2022 for PC (Steam, EGS), Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 | 5, Xbox One, and Series X | S becomes. First introduced in Wholesome Direct 2022, players take on the role of Gigachu – a giant, romantic (and radiant) love-seeking dinosaur – in this hilarious romantic adventure in cartoon style on Saturday mornings.

Features an original soundtrack by Clark Abboud (Kind Words, Slay the Spire), hand-drawn backgrounds and a delicately animated kaiju by Jason Boyer (Designer of Good Pizza, Great Pizza), and script created by Ryan Pietz, Kaichu – Kaiju Dating Sim Comes Delight With its gentle aesthetics.

In Kaichu, players have the opportunity to meet 6 other eligible kaiju from around the world, from the volcanic volcano volcano tephra to the giant floppy Garudan. Kaiju expresses his feelings and desires through a complex and destructive courtship ritual. Accompanying the players are two loyal news anchors who follow the movements of the kaiju around the world. Players must rely on their own expert analysis to determine their likes, dislikes, and peculiarities of each qualified kaiju in order to find their perfect mate.

Kaichu features a comprehensive map of the world with a choice of over 24 unique date locations. The success of the relationship depends on how well the responses of the Gigachu correspond to the desires of the partner. So it is up to the player to learn more about other keju and apply that knowledge to any devastating history.

Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim will be available September 7, 2022 for $9.99/7.19/€8.19 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 | 5, Xbox One, and Series X | S.